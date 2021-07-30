Past-forward: Alice Company builds on a legacy of finding opportunities

Alice Company’s new offices in the heart of downtown Greenville are, in a way, a reflection of the spirit of a company steeped in tradition but willing to walk boldly into the future.

The frosted-glass door into the suite says, simply, “Alice Company.” Inside, a sense of permanence is found in artifacts gleaned from a century in textiles — a cotton scale stamped “A.M. CO.” leans in one corner; an old, framed Lowcountry map hangs on a wall.

Over the expansive boardroom table hang paintings of the men who made Alice Company — formerly known as Alice Manufacturing Company — what it once was. And seated in front of them, the man responsible for leading Alice Company into what it is and hopes to be.

Legacy-conscious, forward-focused

Young, energetic, charismatic — E. Smyth McKissick IV looks people in the eye and delivers a firm handshake. And he says he’s motivated not only by a profound sense of legacy but by a dynamic optimism about what the future holds.

Founded in 1923 as a textile manufacturing firm, Alice Manufacturing Company has since evolved into Alice Company — a private investment company. And McKissick, a University of Georgia graduate with an MBA from Columbia Business School, is the fifth generation of his family to head the enterprise. E. Smyth McKissick III remains as chairman of the board.

McKissick says the new Alice is guided by the same imperatives that shaped the old Alice: creating jobs and giving back to the community. He says both will continue to play an important role as the firm and its partners invest in areas like real estate, private equity funds and individual companies.

“It is an important legacy and it is critical for us to keep it going for the next 100 years,” McKissick says.

Opportunity-driven

He says if there’s one word that ties the generations of his family together and rests at the core of Alice Company’s vision, it’s “opportunity.”

Despite the challenges and shifting business climate brought on by the global pandemic, there are many emerging opportunities for the company and its partners to capitalize on, he says.

“What we see as investors is there is a lot of competition for good companies, good deals,” he says. “But that creates a great environment for entrepreneurs.”

McKissick instantly answers what Alice Company is looking for in potential investment opportunities:

Is it a growing industry?

Does the company offer unique solutions to a problem or market need?

Does the company leadership display integrity, creative problem solving, discipline, and tenacity?

“They need to have something unique, some kind of secret sauce,” McKissick says. “Maybe that’s their product. Maybe that’s their service or maybe it’s just the processes and how they get there.

“But we need to see they’ve got some moats around what they’ve done,” he adds.

Beyond identifying potential investments and partnerships, the company strives to deliver impact. McKissick says this can range from something as simple as a direct investment to delivering expertise and guidance to a company’s leadership.

“Anyone that we partner with, we want to make sure that we’re able to move the needle for them,” he says.

“… nothing but runway”

McKissick says being based in a dynamic, growing region like the Upstate helps lend an air of energy and optimism to the company’s prospects. Being at the heart of a region recognized nationally and globally as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship means Alice Company is poised to take a leading role building on that success.

While keeping specific investments close to the vest, McKissick says the company’s reach runs the gamut – from sporting goods to data security. He adds that he and the leadership team, which includes veteran Chief Financial Officer Robert Thomas, sees nothing but potential.

“I think the sky’s the limit and there’s nothing but runway ahead of us,”McKissick says.

