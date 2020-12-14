Peabody Engineering & Supply Inc. to establish operations in Pickens County

Industrial polyethylene storage tank manufacturer Peabody Engineering & Supply Inc. announced Dec. 14 plans to establish operations in Pickens County with a more than $5.6 million investment, which will create 35 new jobs over the next five years.

“After a five-year search for our new East Coast manufacturing location, we have settled on Pickens County in the beautiful state of South Carolina,” said Peabody Engineering CEO Mark Peabody. “We chose this location not only for the strong labor force, but also because Pickens County and South Carolina both understand that manufacturing is the backbone of our nation’s economy, and their focus is clearly on helping companies like ours succeed.”

The company’s new facility will be located in the Pickens County Commerce Park in Liberty and is expected to be completed by midsummer 2021.