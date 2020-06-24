Power Pool Plus Inc. to establish operations in Greenwood County

On June 23, Power Pool Plus Inc., a manufacturer of generators and refrigerated cargo products, announced a $1.5 million investment to establish operations and create 21 new jobs in Greenwood County.

“Our choice of Greenwood County, South Carolina, for the location of our new manufacturing headquarters did not happen by chance,” said Power Pool Plus Inc. president Doug Hulse. “With the community being the essential element of any company culture, we believe that the values, ideals and work ethic of the people of Greenwood County align perfectly with those that we’ve set for Power Pool Plus over these past 30 years.”

The company’s operations will be located at 1107 Willard Road in Greenwood. The facility will manufacture industrial power generation equipment, fabricate contract steel and help meet the company’s demand for commercial and critical care generator services.