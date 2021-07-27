Pregis announces $80M investment, 120 new jobs in Anderson County

Pregis, a protective packaging manufacturer, announced July 27 it will invest $80 million to establish operations at 200 Masters Blvd. in Anderson.

The company expects the investment to create 120 new jobs.

“We believe that this new facility will be the most technologically advanced extrusion facility in North America,” said Pregis president and CEO Kevin Baudhuin. “The facility has been staffed with technology and market leaders who are focused on developing extruded films that have been engineered to meet market-driven performance requirements.”

Pregis will use the new 168,000-square-foot facility to produce engineered films for use in performance-oriented packaging solutions for food, consumer packaged goods and medical device applications. The plant will also include a film laboratory to develop and test materials.

The facility is expected to be operational by Sept. 2021. For more information on open positions, visit pregis.com/careers.