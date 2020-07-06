Sargent Metal Fabricators announces expansion

Custom metal fabrication company Sargent Metal Fabricators announced plans to expand existing operations in Anderson County through a $9.5 million investment, which will create 50 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are proud to be a family-owned business born in Anderson, South Carolina, and are excited for this new phase in the growth of Sargent Metal,” said Sargent Metal president and CEO Tim Hayden. “We look forward to the creation of new job opportunities for our community and additional capabilities with which to serve our customers with excellence.”

Located at 5500 Airport Road in Anderson, the company’s 80,000-square-foot expansion includes additional assembly areas, an automated powder coating system and a new fiber laser cutting and material handling system.

The expansion is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.