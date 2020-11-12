Setterstix Corporation establishing operations in Fountain Inn

Paper stick manufacturer Setterstix Corporation announced Nov. 12 plans to invest more than $11.7 million and create 80 new jobs when it establishes operations at 830 International Blvd. in Fountain Inn in Laurens County.

The company manufactures paper sticks for health care, cotton swabs, candy and novelty items.

“Fountain Inn, South Carolina is Setterstix’s first U.S. manufacturing location outside of Cattaraugus, New York, where we have been operational for 82 years,” said Setterstix president Eric Pritchard. “We are delighted to be expanding our global footprint in this community and growing our brand from South Carolina. Laurens County, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SC Ports and readySC have been key partners in us making this location decision. It is our honor to now be a part of the South Carolina manufacturing community.”

Setterstix’s new facility, which is expected to be completed by February 2021, will increase the company’s manufacturing and shipping capabilities.