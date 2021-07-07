STAR EV announces $8.7M investment to expand operations in Simpsonville

The Greenville Area Development Corporation announced July 7 that STAR EV will invest $8.7 million to expand operations at its facility at 378 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville.

The specialized electric vehicle manufacturer expects to create 50 new jobs.

“We are ecstatic to be expanding our manufacturing operations to better serve our customers,” said STAR EV CEO Jane Zhang. “This expansion will raise our STAR EV brand recognition to a new level in the global market. We’d like to thank Greenville County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to this continued partnership for years to come.”

STAR EV’s Simpsonville expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the company’s team should email hiring@starev.com.