Swedish manufacturer FlexQube comes to SCC’s Spark Center

Swedish manufacturer FlexQube has established a sales and service location at Spartanburg Community College’s Spark Center at its Tyger River Campus.

“To have distribution and assembly in our own hands means we can increase our capacity, improve our on-time deliveries, and improve the quality to our customers,” said FlexQube CEO Anders Fogelberg. “We also get a better opportunity to conduct more product tests and demo shows for existing and potential customers, especially crucial for our autonomous eQart concept and the Liftrunner Tugger Trains. This is a major and important step for FlexQube in the North American market.”

FlexQube offers a patented concept to deliver modular, flexible material-handling carts used inside manufacturing assembly plants. While the company is establishing a foothold into the southeastern North American market, it currently does not have an announcement on how many jobs its operations will bring to the area.

“Currently the announcement is about establishing a foothold in the southeastern/North American market, and to serve customers and grow the customer base,” said Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce vice president of Industrial Development Kyle Sox. “FlexQube of course has intentions to grow, but all of that is yet to be determined. For now, FlexQube is operating as a sales and service location with a couple key people to grow into the market.”

For more information, visit flexqube.com.