Techtronic Industries announces $100 million investment to expand Anderson County operations

Hong Kong-headquartered Techtronic Industries announced Dec. 1 plans to expands its Anderson County operations. The $100 million investment will create 525 new jobs over the next several years.

TTI, a designer and manufacturer of power tools, outdoor products and accessories for residential and industrial clients, will expand its facility at 100 Innovation Way in Anderson to include a new one-million-square-foot manufacturing plant and warehouse space to support production and assembly operations. The company also plans to add a reconditioning plant.

“This is a significant step in our continued growth and evolution as a company,” said TTI outdoor products group president Lee Sowell. “This will be a world class manufacturing and warehousing facility to support our ever-expanding outdoor product and power tool businesses. We certainly appreciate the support of the state of South Carolina and Anderson County to help make it possible for us to continue to invest in facilities, people and innovative products in Anderson.”

TTI anticipates the expansion is to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2022.