Employees, customers, and local and state leaders gathered Aug. 5 with the leadership of Tindall Utility to celebrate the opening of a $30 million plant in Spartanburg County.

Joel Sheets, vice president and general manager of Tindall Utility, said the plant, located on Fairforest-Clevedale Road west of Spartanburg, employs about 125 and is the most advanced, automated manufacturing plant for precast concrete products in the company’s inventory.

Based in Spartanburg, Tindall Corporation is one of the leading suppliers of precast, prestressed concrete products for building and infrastructure projects in the country. The company operates six facilities throughout the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

In June, Governor Henry McMaster credited Tindall with being an industry leader by investing in South Carolina workers and building the new plant in Spartanburg County.

“Tindall is one of the great leaders by example,” McMaster said during the ribbon cutting ceremony there.