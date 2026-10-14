Upstate Scout Motors suppliers invest $82M in expansions

Seven Upstate manufacturers are investing more than $82 million to expand production of Scout Motors vehicles at the automotive manufacturer’s South Carolina plant being built in the Midlands.

The manufacturing suppliers and their investments break down as follows:

Spartanburg Steel (Spartanburg) — $40 million and 60 new jobs for stamping components

Magna DRIVE (Piedmont) — $15 million and 30 new jobs for Class A stampings and Class B assemblies

KV Final (Spartanburg) — $14 million and 50 new jobs for stamping components

Röchling Automotive (Duncan) — $5 million and 15 new jobs for active grille shutters and wheel-arch liners

Magna Mirrors (Spartanburg) — $5 million and 15 new jobs for exterior mirrors

Cooper Standard (Spartanburg) — $3 million and 15 new jobs for glass sealing systems

Bant Boru (Duncan) — $270,000 and 15 new jobs for brake lines

The investments were announced during a press event Oct. 14 at OneSpartanburg’s in Spartanburg involving elected and business leaders, including Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Rep William Timmons and state Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey.

Scout’s $2 billion manufacturing facility being built on 1,600 acres in Blythewood north of Columbia is about 90% complete, according to Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Scout Motors.

Keogh said among the reasons Scout chose South Carolina was the state’s extensive automotive and advanced manufacturing ecosystem. He added the supplier investments represent his company’s commitment to expanding that ecosystem and securing a domestic supply chain.

Keogh said 900 employees have been hired already and are working at the Blythewood site building the company’s first prototypes, which are currently being tested in the field. He added when the facility is fully up and running, the plant is expected to produce about 200,000 vehicles a year.

“We have over 210,000 reservations,” Keogh said. “Frankly, I’ve never seen anything like it because (Scout’s) and awesome brand, it’s a cool product that’s doing the right things at the right time for America.”

According to Scout, prototype validation vehicles will continue to be produced through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027 with customer deliveries expected to begin in 2028.

Scout Motors by the numbers:

Scout Motors announced in 2023 it would invest $2 billion in a new production facility in South Carolina and expected to eventually create about 4,000 direct jobs Other investments include: