Walmart’s Open Call application process is open through August 10

Walmart’s seventh annual Open Call application process is open until Aug. 10 to any interested entrepreneurs wishing to have their United States-manufactured product on the stores’ shelves.

When the application portal closes, members of Walmart’s U.S. manufacturing team will review the applications and issue invitations for the chosen finalists to pitch their products on Oct. 1 in a virtual one-on-one meeting with Walmart buyers.

“Walmart’s Annual Open Call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers’ needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S.,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart’s senior vice president for global Sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “For the first time, this year’s Open Call event will be virtual, enabling even broader participation from potential new suppliers. We know how important this opportunity is for many small businesses, especially this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the new product submissions and meeting potential new suppliers.”

The event kicks off the company’s celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month. Open Call participants will also be able to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller breakout sessions.

This year’s attendees may also secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets to supplying hundreds of stores, Sam’s Clubs and Walmart.com.

For more information, visit walmart-jump.com.