World Affairs Council of the Upstate to host ‘Supply Chains’ panel discussion on Oct. 29

World Affairs Council of the Upstate will host a panel discussion titled “Supply Chains in an Uncertain World: What It Means for All of Us” on Oct. 29 at the Judson Mill Social Innovation Center in Greenville.

Running from 8:30 to 10 a.m., the program will explore how geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies, transportation challenges and changing global markets are reshaping supply chains, and what these changes mean for Upstate businesses, workers and consumers.

The panelists include:

Chuck Baker: a United States Military Academy at West Point graduate, who served six years as an officer in the U.S. Army before beginning a 32-year career with Michelin.

Ambassador (Ret.) W. Robert Pearson: a Distinguished Diplomatic Fellow at the Middle East Institute and his work focuses on Turkey and U.S.-Turkey relations, while also examining Turkey’s relationships with the European Union, Russia, the Middle East, Central Asia, East Asia and the United States.

Lee Sowell: a retired group president and president of the Outdoor Products Group for Techtronic Industries.

Admission is $20 per person. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/supply-chains-in-an-uncertain-world-what-it-means-for-all-of-us-tickets-2002586368737.