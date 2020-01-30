Material Sciences expanding to second facility in Greenville County

Material Sciences announced a $4.2 million investment to expand into a second manufacturing facility in Greenville County and add 34 jobs by August 2020.

The new facility will be located at 101 Pelham Davis Circle in Greenville. This new investment is the second business expansion since the company came to the area in 2013.

“Operating in the Upstate over the last six years, it has been tremendous to watch the growth and transformation of the region,” said Materials Sciences LLC vice president of manufacturing Tony Caiazzo Jr. “In that same time period, the Upstate has helped Materials Sciences LLC as a small business expand our facilities, composite manufacturing capabilities and employee base at an extraordinary rate. We’re excited for the bright future of our company as part of a community that continues to foster innovation and economic development.”

The company researches, designs, analyzes, tests, prototypes and manufactures composite materials and components. Its products are used in a variety or products including Bianchi racing bicycles and Wilson tennis rackets.