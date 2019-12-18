The automotive lending company Global Lending Services announced on Wednesday its plans to expand its current operations in Greenville with an investment of $4.2 million locally, which is expected to create 669 new jobs.

“Greenville has been a great home to GLS,” said company CEO Steve Thibodeau. “The city has provided a climate for tremendous growth for our organization.”

GLS offers consumer financing for the purchase of new and used vehicles. The company’s services are available at more than 12,000 car dealerships nation-wide, with more than 150,000 customers to date.

Citing Greenville’s “talented workforce, along with the focus on automotive and consumer finance,” Thibodeau said the company expects to continue growing locally for many more years.

The just-announced expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020. Initial hiring efforts are already underway.

Those looking to apply can do so at the company’s online resource.

About More than 650 new jobs announced in Greenville