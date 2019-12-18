Multi-Pack Solutions to begin operating from expanded Greenville facility

Multi-Pack Solutions expects to begin full-scale operations from a new 125,000-square-foot facility later this month at the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center (SCTAC). Once the move is complete, Multi-Pack expects to add 72 new positions to its workforce.

Multi-Pack Solutions is a leading contract packaging and manufacturing provider for some of the world’s most recognized brands in the consumer, personal care, over-the-counter drug, medical and industrial markets. The company is headquartered in Greenville and employs more than 300 people.

The new facility, located at 2 Exchange St., represents a $16.3 million investment by Multi-Pack and will house Multi-Pack’s production and sales operations departments.

“This is an exciting time for Multi-Pack Solutions and our associates,” Multi-Pack president Steve Crass said. “We have enjoyed tremendous success serving clients across a wide range of industries, and our move into a state-of-the-art facility reflects our commitment to provide best-in-class services to meet our customers’ expanding needs.”

Construction of the new building began in spring 2019. A live view of the facility is available via the Marlboro Development Team EarthCam.

“We are proud of our 25-year Greenville heritage,” Crass said. “As we looked at expanding our operations, we wanted to ensure that we remained close to our Upstate roots and our talented workforce.”

Interested candidates can apply for open roles at www.multipacksolutions.com/careers/.

