Bon Secours AFC Urgent Care recently opened another facility. This location offers urgent care, vaccinations, on-site labs, X-rays, physicals and more.

Where: 2709 Pelham Road, Suite B, Greenville

2709 Pelham Road, Suite B, Greenville Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Information: Call 864-651-9217 or visit www.afcurgentcare.com/pelham-road/?utm_source=GMB&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=greenville

Best Western Plus recently opened.

This hotel offers free Wi-Fi, complimentary full hot breakfast, meeting space, fitness center and a seasonal outdoor pool. The guest rooms feature microwaves and refrigerators, sofa beds in select rooms, flat-screen TVs and coffee makers.

Where: 831 Congaree Road, Greenville

831 Congaree Road, Greenville Information: Call 864-288-6221 or visit www.bestwestern.com

About New to the Street: Bon Secours AFC Urgent Care, Best Western Plus