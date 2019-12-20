New to the Street: Bon Secours AFC Urgent Care, Best Western Plus

Jeannie Putnam
Bon Secours AFC Urgent Care recently opened another facility. This location offers urgent care, vaccinations, on-site labs, X-rays, physicals and more.

Best Western Plus recently opened.

This hotel offers free Wi-Fi, complimentary full hot breakfast, meeting space, fitness center and a seasonal outdoor pool. The guest rooms feature microwaves and refrigerators, sofa beds in select rooms, flat-screen TVs and coffee makers.

  • Where: 831 Congaree Road, Greenville
  • Information: Call 864-288-6221 or visit www.bestwestern.com

