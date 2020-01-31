Bossy Bakers recently opened. This eat-in bakery and workspace offers lunch and brunch, teamwork tables that seat up to 10 people, free guest Wi-Fi, call-ahead orders and more.

Where: 1540 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite G, Greenville

About New to the Street: Bossy Bakers