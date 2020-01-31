New to the Street: Bossy Bakers

Bossy Bakers
Photo provided

Bossy Bakers recently opened. This eat-in bakery and workspace offers lunch and brunch, teamwork tables that seat up to 10 people, free guest Wi-Fi, call-ahead orders and more.

  • Where: 1540 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite G, Greenville
  • Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays
  • For more information: Visit www.bossybakers.com or call 864-236-5223

About New to the Street: Bossy Bakers

