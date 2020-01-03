New to the Street: BoxLunch

Jeannie Putnam
BOXLUNCH

BoxLunch recently opened in the Haywood Mall. BoxLunch is a gift and novelty store that donates a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent.

  • Where: 700 Haywood Road, Greenville
  • Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday
  • For more information: Visit www.boxlunch.com or call 864-626-6951

