New to the Street: BoxLunch

BoxLunch recently opened in the Haywood Mall. BoxLunch is a gift and novelty store that donates a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent.

Where: 700 Haywood Road, Greenville

700 Haywood Road, Greenville Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday

For more information: Visit www.boxlunch.com or call 864-626-6951

