New to the Street: Stretch Lab, Stretch Zone, David Husman Consulting

Stretch Lab recently held a ribbon cutting. This business offers a flexologist training program, proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation and dynamic and static stretching. In addition, customers can book one-on-one stretch or group stretch sessions.

Stretch Zone recently held a ribbon cutting.

This business allows customers to use its patented equipment with guidance on how to properly position, stabilize, isolate and manipulate their muscles.

Dr. David Husman recently launched David Husman Consulting, LLC.

This company assists manufacturers with quality and compliance within the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotech industries. Its services include program development, compliance auditing, remediation and training.

