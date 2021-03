Alchemy West recently opened. It is an aesthetics and IV vitamin bar specializing in non-surgical facial rejuvenation, skincare and IV vitamin therapy. The business offers services such as hydrafacials, painless laser hair removal and chemical peels.

27 E. Broad St., Greenville Hours: By appointment

By appointment For more information: Visit alchemywest.com or call 864-263-7868.