All American Liquors opened in Anderson. The store carries a variety of spirits such as vodka, scotch, bourbon, tequila and whiskey.

Location: 1631 E. Greenville St., Anderson

1631 E. Greenville St., Anderson Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays

9 a.m.-7 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays For more information: Call 864-367-0035