Allen Tate Realtors relocated its Lake Keowee Seneca office. The new building includes a large meeting space with a separate entrance that will be available for community events as well as for the training and development of Allen Tate agents.

Location: 906 U.S. Hwy. 123 Bypass, Seneca

906 U.S. Hwy. 123 Bypass, Seneca For more information: Call 864-882-1166 or visit allentate.com/offices/lakekeoweeseneca