Ameris Bank opened a full-service banking location in downtown Greenville. The new location offers financial services including deposit and cash management solutions, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgages, wealth/trust solutions and SBA financing.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays For more information: Visit amerisbank.com or call 864-248-1740