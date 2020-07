Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery and Catering recently opened its Greenville location. Specializing in business and corporate lunches, the company has nearly 50 stores nationwide.

Where: 1200 Woodruff Road, Unit C-39, Greenville

Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays Information: Visit applespice.com or call 864-775-5544