New to the Street: Brightway, The Allen Agency

Brightway, The Allen Agency opened in Greenville. The office offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle and umbrella insurance policies from brands including Appalachian Underwriters, Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Foremost, Hagerty, Hippo, National Risk Solutions, Nationwide and SageSure.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday For more information: Visit brightwayallen.com or call 864-686-6006