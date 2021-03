Buff City Soap opened in Clemson. The retail store offers handmade, 100% plant-based soaps, bath bombs, body butter and laundry soap.

Location: 13480 Clemson Blvd., Seneca

13480 Clemson Blvd., Seneca Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays For more information: Visit clemsonsc.buffcitysoap.com or call 864-722-5108