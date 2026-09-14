New to the Street: Carolina by C&S Events and Catering

Carolina by C&S Events and Catering is a venue that can accommodate 150 people for seated dinners and up to 280 guests for cocktail receptions. The space features a basement vault and a bridal suite. The business also offers in-house full-service catering, day-of event coordination and bartending with a full alcohol license.

Location: 100 Southport Road, Spartanburg

100 Southport Road, Spartanburg Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; and 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday

8 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; and 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday For more information: Call 864-310-4442 or visit candseventsandcatering.com