New to the Street: Carolina by C&S Events and Catering

Photo provided by OneSpartanburg Inc.

Carolina by C&S Events and Catering is a venue that can accommodate 150 people for seated dinners and up to 280 guests for cocktail receptions. The space features a basement vault and a bridal suite. The business also offers in-house full-service catering, day-of event coordination and bartending with a full alcohol license.

  • Location: 100 Southport Road, Spartanburg
  • Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; and 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday
  • For more information: Call 864-310-4442 or visit candseventsandcatering.com
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