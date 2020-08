Commercial construction services firm Carroll Daniel Construction Co. recently expanded to Greenville. Led by Eldon Gowens, the new office will serve both private and public markets, with a focus on industrial sectors.

101 N. Main St., Suite 202, Greenville Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit carrolldaniel.com or call 864-900-6440