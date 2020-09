CDI Cabinets offers custom cabinetry for residential and commercial use. The business creates concepts, designs and installations, and has industry partners across the Upstate such as Upstate Granite Solutions, Kessick Wine Storage, The Cook’s Station and Kustom Home Designs.

Where: 700 Garlington Road, Suite H, Greenville

700 Garlington Road, Suite H, Greenville Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and by appointment Saturdays-Sundays

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and by appointment Saturdays-Sundays For more information: Visit cdicabinets.com or call 864-412-8297