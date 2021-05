Chef 21 Sushi Burger opened in Simpsonville. The restaurant’s menu includes salad, sushi, sashimi and burgers.

Location: 699 Fairview Road, Suite C, Simpsonville

699 Fairview Road, Suite C, Simpsonville Hours: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon-9 p.m. Sundays

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon-9 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-688-2198, visit chef21.net or email chef21llc@gmail.com