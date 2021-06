Chicken Salad Chick opened its sixth Upstate location in Anderson. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of chicken salad such as the Buffalo Barclay, Fruity Fran, Lauryn’s Lemon Basil and Jalapeno Holly.

Location: 1708 E. Greenville St., Anderson

1708 E. Greenville St., Anderson Hours: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays For more information: Call 864-732-4563 or visit chickensaladchick.com