New to the Street: C.O.R.E.

Photo provided

C.O.R.E. opened a 4,100-square-foot space in Greenville. The facility features a mindful movement studio, designer athletic apparel and a plant-based market. The business offers reformer and mat Pilates, private Pilates lessons, Yoga, sculpt, TRX and functional training, meditation and breathwork classes.

