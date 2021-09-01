New to the Street: C.O.R.E.

C.O.R.E. opened a 4,100-square-foot space in Greenville. The facility features a mindful movement studio, designer athletic apparel and a plant-based market. The business offers reformer and mat Pilates, private Pilates lessons, Yoga, sculpt, TRX and functional training, meditation and breathwork classes.

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m., Sunday For more information: Call 864-923-5974, email info@coregrowstrong.com or visit coregrowstrong.com