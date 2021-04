Eggs & Us recently opened in Greenville. The restaurant serves breakfast, burgers, clubs, specialty plates and salads.

Location: 1000 Cedar Lane Road, Greenville

For more information: Visit eggsandus.com or call 864-438-4715