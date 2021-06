Elite Total Fitness opened in Simpsonville. The state-of-the-art training facility offers personal training as well as sports performance, group fitness and recovery services.

Location: 300 South St., Simpsonville

300 South St., Simpsonville

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-280-9828, email info@elitetotalfitness.com or visit facebook.com/EliteTotalFitSC or instagram.com/elitetotalfitsc/