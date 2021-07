Ember Modern Medicine has opened. The family medicine practice offers telehealth as well as same-day, after-hour, weekend and home visits, upon request.

Location: 1068 N. Church Street, Greenville

1068 N. Church Street, Greenville Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit embermodernmedicine.com, call 864-702-2365 or email hello@embermodernmedicine.com