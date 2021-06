Enhanced Living Chiropractic held a ribbon-cutting. This office offers services such as chiropractic care and nutritional counseling.

Location: 227 N. Main St., Simpsonville

227 N. Main St., Simpsonville Hours: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays For more information: Visit enhancedlivingchiro.com or call 864-469-5440