ExecuSource relocated its Greenville office. The business provides recruiting services in the finance, accounting, IT, HR, sales, marketing and manufacturing industries for corporate clients on a permanent, temporary or temp-to-hire basis.

1 North Main St., fourth floor, Greenville For more information: Call 864-214-3799, visit execusource.com or email info@execusource.com