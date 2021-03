Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott-Duncan recently held a ribbon-cutting. The hotel offers suite accommodations and standard rooms. Amenities include free high-speed internet and breakfast as well as a fitness center and pool.

Location: 149 Rogers Bridge Road, Duncan

149 Rogers Bridge Road, Duncan For more information: Call 864-642-2150 or visit marriott.com/hotels/travel/gspfd-fairfield-inn-and-suites-greenville-spartanburg-duncan