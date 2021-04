Finds and Dives opened in downtown Simpsonville. The discount retail and bin store offers hundreds of bin items and discounted deals. The bin prices are $3 per item on Fridays and Mondays, $2 on Saturdays and Tuesdays and $1 on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Location: 119 S.E. Main St., Simpsonville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

For more information: Visit Instagram.com/findsanddives or call 864-363-2799