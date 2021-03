Food Lion recently opened a new store in Simpsonville. The grocery store offers a variety of products including grab-and-go meals and Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise branded line of organic products.

Location: 699 Fairview Road, Simpsonville

699 Fairview Road, Simpsonville Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Saturdays

7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Saturdays For more information: Visit foodlion.com.