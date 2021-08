Game Kastle opened its first east coast store in Greenville. The shop features a reservable room for tabletop gaming, a large space for communal gaming and a Painters Pit to allow customers to come and paint their miniature figures used in games such as Warhammer or Dungeons and Dragons.

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Sunday

For more information: Call 864-243-8133 or visit gamekastle.com/stores/greenville