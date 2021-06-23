New to the Street: Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy held a grand reopening. The remodeled Greenville store features access to TrackMan and BioMech Golf technologies, state-of-the-art hitting bays, custom fittings and golf lessons from Class A Certified PGA and LPGA Professionals, as well as equipment, apparel and footwear from brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Nike, adidas, Under Armour and PUMA.

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

Location: 1025 Woodruff Road, Suite F103, Greenville

For more information: Visit golfgalaxy.com or call 864-297-0194