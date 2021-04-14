New to the Street: Greenthumbed Ginger LLC

Photo provided

Greenthumbed Ginger LLC has opened. Owner and operator Mandy Bullock’s services include making and delivering custom plant gifts for all occasions and filling indoor planters. She also designs, shops for materials and plants on location in window boxes and outdoor planters based on customer preferences and what light any flowers or greenery might get.

  • Location: 110 Rockingham Road, Greenville
  • Hours: Outdoor work by appointment only
  • For more information: Visit facebook.com/greenthumbedginger or call 864-609-7946
