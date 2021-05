Hale’s Jewelers is now open at its new location. The store offers wedding rings, fashion jewelry, watches and gifts.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday

For more information: Call 864-297-5600 or visit halesjewelers.com