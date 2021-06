Harrington’s opened in Greenville. The boutique offers clothing for women and men as well as unique accessories and gifts.

Location: 6 W. Lewis Plaza, Greenville

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays For more information: Visit shopharringtons.com or instagram.com/shopharringtons, or call 864-509-1098