Home Emporium recently opened. The store specializes in unique goods from around the world, including building materials, furniture, home decor and garden supplies. The new location is the chain’s 11th store in six states and second in South Carolina.

Where: 720 Mauldin Road, Greenville

720 Mauldin Road, Greenville Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-678-8145 or visit homeemporium.com/greenville.php