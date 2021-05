Home Team BBQ of Greenville opened May 19. The restaurant’s menu includes smoked meats, salads and tacos.

Location: 815 Laurens Road, Greenville

815 Laurens Road, Greenville Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Wednesdays-Sundays

11 a.m.-midnight Wednesdays-Sundays For more information: Visit hometeambbq.com or call 864-686-7427