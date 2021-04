Hyped Experience opened in Greenville. The store carries vintage tees from the ’70s to the ’90s ranging from concert tees, sports, movie promos and cartoons. It also carries streetwear such as Supreme, Bape, Travis Scott and Anti Social Social Club as well as shoes including Yeezys and Jordans.

Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Noon-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Noon-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays For more information: Call 864-238-3296 or visit hypedexperience.shop