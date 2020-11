Keg & Cellar – Vino & Hops recently held a ribbon-cutting. The beer and wine store also offers a tasting room.

Where: 5844 Reidville Road, Suite D, Moore

Where: 5844 Reidville Road, Suite D, Moore

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-485-3131 or visit kegandcellar.com